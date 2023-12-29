A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “An EFIT image has now been released based on the man’s description. The suspect is described as a black man, 5’ 11” and with facial hair, wearing a black tracksuit, black shoes, and a black and red puffer jacket. Police would like to speak to any witnesses who saw anyone matching the description in the area around this time, or who may have captured any relevant CCTV, doorbell, or dash cam footage. Anyone with any information is asked to report it to police online or via 101, quoting serial 314 of 16/10.”