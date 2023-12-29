Woman sexually assaulted in Southwater: Sussex Police release EFIT image and appeal for information
Police said the victim was approached by an unknown man at about 10.30pm on Saturday, October 14, ‘in the vicinity of Cedar Drive’.
Police said the woman was assaulted and had ‘a quantity of cash stolen’. Police said she also suffered injuries that required medical treatment.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “An EFIT image has now been released based on the man’s description. The suspect is described as a black man, 5’ 11” and with facial hair, wearing a black tracksuit, black shoes, and a black and red puffer jacket. Police would like to speak to any witnesses who saw anyone matching the description in the area around this time, or who may have captured any relevant CCTV, doorbell, or dash cam footage. Anyone with any information is asked to report it to police online or via 101, quoting serial 314 of 16/10.”