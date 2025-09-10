Woman 'sexually assaulted' on East Sussex beach; man charged
A woman was sexually assaulted while sunbathing on an East Sussex beach, police said.
Sussex Police said it has charged a man.
A police spokesperson said: “A woman reported being sexually assaulted by a man as she sunbathed in the dunes at Camber Sands at around 5.30pm on August 25.
“An investigation was launched and on Saturday (September 6), 33-year-old Mohammed Maatoug, of Boxley Road, Maidstone, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault by penetration.
“He was subsequently charged and remanded in custody at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (September 9).
“Maatoug will next appear at a court to be confirmed on October 7.”