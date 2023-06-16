NationalWorldTV
Woman sexually assaulted on Hastings bus

A woman was sexually assaulted on a bus in Hastings, police said.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 16th Jun 2023, 13:23 BST

Police investigating the incident on board the bus have today released images of a man they wish to speak to.

Sussex Police said it happened on board a number 21 bus from Havelock Road to the Silverhill area between 2pm and 2.15pm on May 3.

A woman reported being sexually assaulted and is being given support from specially-trained officers, police added.

Police have released this image of a man they wish to speak to. Picture from Sussex PolicePolice have released this image of a man they wish to speak to. Picture from Sussex Police
A police spokesperson said: “Officers wish to identify a man in connection with a sexual assault by touching.

"The man is described as a slim white man aged between 45 to 50, 5ft 10ins, wearing a dark jacket and jeans, a white chequered shirt, and a baseball cap.

"Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online and quote serial 1429 of 04/05.”

Police have released this image of a man they wish to speak to. Picture from Sussex PolicePolice have released this image of a man they wish to speak to. Picture from Sussex Police
