A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died from stab wounds in Crawley.

Sussex Police said officers were called to Station Way at around 7.10am today (Sunday, August 18) to a ‘report of an altercation’ between a man and a woman.

"The area was searched and a woman was found in a car park nearby with stab injuries,” a police spokesperson said.

"She was treated by paramedics, but was sadly confirmed dead at the scene.

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder following an incident in Crawley this morning (August 18). Photo: Stock image / National World

“A wider search was launched to locate a suspect, and a 26-year-old man from Crawley was located quickly in Stephenson Road and arrested on suspicion of murder.”

Police said the suspect remained in custody on Sunday morning.

Superintendent Rachel Swinney said: “This is a tragic incident that has seen a young woman lose her life, and we are working hard to understand exactly what has happened.

“Officers were able to swiftly bring a suspect into custody and we are not currently searching for anyone else.

“There will now be an increased police presence in what is a busy area of Crawley as we carry out our enquiries. I would urge anyone with any concerns to please speak to an officer at the scene.

“Similarly, anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could help is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Venn.”