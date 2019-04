A woman has been sentenced for stealing more than £200 of clothing from Primark in Eastbourne according to a court document.

Saphire Thomas, 22, of Chichester House, Lewes, pleaded guilty to stealing clothing worth £202.90 from the Eastbourne store on December 22 last year, when she appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on April 10.

She was fined £100.

