A woman was rescued by police officers after her screams were heard by neighbours following an ‘horrific’ sexual assault in Sussex.

Christopher Holland, 34 – of Mill Lane in Littlehampton – has now been convicted, a year on from the incident in Brighton.

"A Littlehampton man who sexually assaulted a woman and subjected her to a horrific assault has been convicted at court,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

"Holland was charged with intentional strangulation, causing actual bodily harm (ABH) and engaging in coercive/controlling behaviour following a vicious attack in November 2022.

Sussex Police. Photo: Stock image / National World

“He was later charged with sexual assault by penetration after his victim reported a separate incident during the investigation.”

Police said officers were called to a property in Brighton in the early hours of Saturday, November 26 last year, after neighbours reported a woman screaming for help.

"Officers forced their way into the property as Holland jumped from a second storey window and fled the scene,” a police spokesperson said.

"His victim had suffered significant injuries after what she described as a vicious, prolonged assault over more than 90 minutes, in which she feared she would be killed.”

Police said the victim was safeguarded and a ‘manhunt was launched’ to locate Holland, who was arrested within 24 hours.

"He was charged with intentional strangulation, ABH and coercive/controlling behaviour and remanded in custody on November 28, 2022,” a spokesperson added.

"At Hove Crown Court on February 9, he pleaded guilty to all three offences.”

While awaiting sentencing, Holland was also charged with a violent sexual assault from August, 2022, police said.

The force added: “He was subsequently charged with sexual assault by penetration, of which he was found guilty by a jury at Lewes Crown Court on November 8.

“He will be sentenced for all four matters at a court to be confirmed on January 5, 2024.”

Detective Constable Jess Gwynn said Holland left his victim ‘fearing for her life’ during an ‘incredibly violent, prolonged attack’.

She added: “Officers were able to intervene thanks to her neighbours raising the alarm. Without that intervention, this incident could have had tragic consequences.

“Instead, Holland has been remanded in custody, where he awaits sentencing and justice for his crimes.