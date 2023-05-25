Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Woman suffers 'facial injuries' after attack on Hastings bus

A woman suffered facial injuries after she was assaulted on a bus in Hastings, police said.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 25th May 2023, 11:21 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 11:22 BST

Sussex Police have launched an appeal for witnesses and information following the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “A woman was attacked twice by another woman while on the Stagecoach 101 bus around 3.30pm on Friday, May 5.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The bus stopped outside Tesco in Ore Village where both women got off. A further assault took place in the street before the suspect and victim left the scene.

Most Popular
PolicePolice
Police

"Officers attended and found the victim nearby. She had suffered multiple facial injuries.

"Enquiries are ongoing and officers are keen to speak to anyone who was on the bus at the time and saw what happened, or who has any other information.

"Details can be passed to police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1037 of 05/05.”