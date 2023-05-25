Sussex Police have launched an appeal for witnesses and information following the incident.
A police spokesperson said: “A woman was attacked twice by another woman while on the Stagecoach 101 bus around 3.30pm on Friday, May 5.
"The bus stopped outside Tesco in Ore Village where both women got off. A further assault took place in the street before the suspect and victim left the scene.
"Officers attended and found the victim nearby. She had suffered multiple facial injuries.
"Enquiries are ongoing and officers are keen to speak to anyone who was on the bus at the time and saw what happened, or who has any other information.
"Details can be passed to police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1037 of 05/05.”