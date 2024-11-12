A woman suffered facial injuries after being punched to the ground in the middle of the night in St Leonards, police said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said the incident took place in Bexhill Road in the early hours of Sunday (November 10) and involved a driver and pedestrian.

A police spokesperson said: “An altercation occurred on the stretch of main road between Bulverhythe Road and Amsterdam Way at around 2.15am, between a woman who was driving a dark coloured vehicle, and a man who was travelling on foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The man is reported to have thrown something at the victim’s moving car, upon which she has got out to challenge him before being punched to the ground, leaving her with facial injuries.

Police

“The suspect then left the scene on foot in the direction of the Harley Shute traffic lights.

"He is described as about 6ft, with dark facial hair, holding a black rucksack, and wearing a black puffer jacket.

“Anyone who saw what happened or captured any relevant dash cam, doorbell or CCTV footage, is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 123 of 10/11.”