Woman suffers facial injuries in St Leonards assault during night
Sussex Police said the incident took place in Bexhill Road in the early hours of Sunday (November 10) and involved a driver and pedestrian.
A police spokesperson said: “An altercation occurred on the stretch of main road between Bulverhythe Road and Amsterdam Way at around 2.15am, between a woman who was driving a dark coloured vehicle, and a man who was travelling on foot.
“The man is reported to have thrown something at the victim’s moving car, upon which she has got out to challenge him before being punched to the ground, leaving her with facial injuries.
“The suspect then left the scene on foot in the direction of the Harley Shute traffic lights.
"He is described as about 6ft, with dark facial hair, holding a black rucksack, and wearing a black puffer jacket.
“Anyone who saw what happened or captured any relevant dash cam, doorbell or CCTV footage, is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 123 of 10/11.”