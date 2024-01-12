Woman suffers minor injuries in attack in Eastbourne leading to police appeal

A woman has suffered minor injuries following an assault at a bus stop in Eastbourne.

Sussex Police have appealed for the identity of a man in connection with the assault that took place on Wednesday, January 3.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A woman reported being struck by an unknown man near the Waitrose bus stop on High Street, at around 10.30am on Wednesday, 3 January.

“The driver of a parked bus immediately assisted the woman, who suffered minor injuries.

“Officers carried out searches in the area and the investigation is ongoing.

“If have any information or relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, report to police online or via 101, quoting 370 of 03/01.”