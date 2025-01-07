Woman sustains hand and face injury after being assaulted by two men in East Sussex road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman sustained an injury to her hand and face after being assaulted by two men in an East Sussex road.

Sussex Police are appealing for information after it was reported that a woman was assaulted by two men on December 14 at around 10.30pm in Tenantry Road, Brighton.

The men were reported to have approached the woman from the direction of Fitzherbert Drive before physically assaulting her, causing an injury to her face and hand.

Sussex Police said she attended hospital for treatment, and has since recovered from her injuries.

One suspect is described by Sussex Police as a man aged between 18-25 and wearing a grey tracksuit.

The second suspect is described by Sussex Police as wearing a dark coloured dressing gown and carrying a baseball bat.

If you witnessed the incident, or have information to assist police enquiries, please make a report to police.

You can contact police online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1344 of 14/12.