A man has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent (GBH) following an incident in August, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police said Sam Everitt, 34, of Longfield Road, Horsham, appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 19 October charged with committing GBH on a woman who sustained head and facial injuries on August 15 in Hooley and Roffey.

Sussex Police said he was remanded in custody and is next due at a court venue to be decided on November 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can now send your news reports directly to our Sussex World website - along with photos. Your reports are also likely to appear in your local Sussex weekly newspaper.

The link to register: https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.

Select Sussex World from the menu.