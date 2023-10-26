Woman sustains head and facial injuries following assault in Hooley and Roffey - Horsham man charged with grievous bodily harm with intent
Police said Sam Everitt, 34, of Longfield Road, Horsham, appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 19 October charged with committing GBH on a woman who sustained head and facial injuries on August 15 in Hooley and Roffey.
Sussex Police said he was remanded in custody and is next due at a court venue to be decided on November 16.
