BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Woman sustains head and facial injuries following assault in Hooley and Roffey - Horsham man charged with grievous bodily harm with intent

A man has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent (GBH) following an incident in August, Sussex Police have confirmed.
By Matt Pole
Published 26th Oct 2023, 13:10 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 13:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police said Sam Everitt, 34, of Longfield Road, Horsham, appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 19 October charged with committing GBH on a woman who sustained head and facial injuries on August 15 in Hooley and Roffey.

Sussex Police said he was remanded in custody and is next due at a court venue to be decided on November 16.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can now send your news reports directly to our Sussex World website - along with photos. Your reports are also likely to appear in your local Sussex weekly newspaper.

The link to register: https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.

Select Sussex World from the menu.

We look forward to hearing from you.