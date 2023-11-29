Woman sustains ‘minor injuries’ after being ‘physically assaulted' in East Sussex

A woman has sustained ‘minor injuries’ after being ‘physically assaulted’ in East Sussex, Sussex Police have reported.

Police said a woman in her 50s reported being assaulted by a man after confronting a girl who was riding a motorbike in a field in Sheepcote Valley in Brighton on Saturday (November 25).

She suffered minor injuries after being physically assaulted, before the man and girl left the scene on the motorbike, Sussex Police added.

Police said the incident took place at around midday.

The suspect is described by Sussex Police as a white man, around 5’8” and in his 30s, with cropped hair under a baseball cap, no facial hair and a light-coloured hoodie with grey jogging bottoms.