A woman was taken to hospital with a head injury and a man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent following a ‘serious’ assault in Crawley, police said.

Officers explained that the attack happened in Hudson Road at around 9.15pm on Friday, February 24, and that the victim has since been discharged.

A 51-year-old man, who was arrested, has been released on bail with strict conditions while enquiries continue, according to police.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “The suspect, who is described as a white man, 5’ 7” and of slim build, left in the direction of Hawth Avenue. He was wearing a black parka coat with a hood and either a black hat or balaclava.”

Sussex Police (Picture from Jon Rigby)

Officers investigating the assault said they are keen to speak to any witnesses, particularly anyone who may have captured a person matching this description in the area on CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage.

PC Gemma Sutton of the Crawley Safeguarding Investigation Unit added: “The victim is being supported and safeguarded throughout this investigation by specialist officers.

“At this time, it is believed the victim was known to the suspect and this assault is not thought to be connected to any other incident.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1326 of 24/02. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

