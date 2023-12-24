A woman has been treated for an ‘injury consistent with being stabbed’ after being assaulted in St Leonards.

Police said they were called to an address in St Leonards at 4.38am on Friday (22 December) following a report of an assault.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "A woman was taken to hospital to be treated for an injury consistent with being stabbed.

"She has since been discharged and is being supported by officers.”

Following enquiries, a 37-year-old man was arrested and charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, criminal damage and breaching a non-molestation order, the spokesperson added.