Woman treated for 'injury consistent with being stabbed' following St Leonards assault

A woman has been treated for an ‘injury consistent with being stabbed’ after being assaulted in St Leonards.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 24th Dec 2023, 15:16 GMT
Updated 24th Dec 2023, 15:16 GMT
Police said they were called to an address in St Leonards at 4.38am on Friday (22 December) following a report of an assault.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "A woman was taken to hospital to be treated for an injury consistent with being stabbed.

"She has since been discharged and is being supported by officers.”

A woman has been treated for an ‘injury consistent with being stabbed’ after being assaulted in St Leonards. Photo: Sussex WorldA woman has been treated for an ‘injury consistent with being stabbed’ after being assaulted in St Leonards. Photo: Sussex World
Following enquiries, a 37-year-old man was arrested and charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, criminal damage and breaching a non-molestation order, the spokesperson added.

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Brighton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (26 December), police said.