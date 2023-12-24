Woman treated for 'injury consistent with being stabbed' following St Leonards assault
Police said they were called to an address in St Leonards at 4.38am on Friday (22 December) following a report of an assault.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "A woman was taken to hospital to be treated for an injury consistent with being stabbed.
"She has since been discharged and is being supported by officers.”
Following enquiries, a 37-year-old man was arrested and charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, criminal damage and breaching a non-molestation order, the spokesperson added.
He has been remanded in custody to appear before Brighton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (26 December), police said.