Woman 'verbally abused' outside petrol station in Worthing

Police have identified a suspect after a woman was 'verbally abused' outside a petrol station in Worthing.

Sussex Police is continuing to appeal for witnesses after the incident back in July.

“Did you witness a man shouting verbal abuse outside the BP Petrol Station in Worthing on July 20?” a police appeal – on Monday, October 20 – read.

“Between 6.45pm and 7.05pm, a man wearing a 'Kobra Kai' t-shirt was said to have verbally abused a woman as she left the Findon Valley Service Station in Findon Road.

A woman was verbally abused as she left the Findon Valley Service Station in Findon Road, according to Sussex Police. Photo: Google Street View

“The man, who was reportedly driving a Ford Transit, exited the forecourt and stopped on the A24 before shouting further abuse at the victim.”

The police have ‘identified a suspect’ but enquiries around the investigation ‘remain ongoing’.

They added: “Members of the public are believed to have witnessed the incident, and we are appealing for them to come forward.”

You can make a report to the police online, or by calling 101 – quoting reference 1132 of 21/07.