Woman 'verbally abused' outside petrol station in Worthing
Sussex Police is continuing to appeal for witnesses after the incident back in July.
“Did you witness a man shouting verbal abuse outside the BP Petrol Station in Worthing on July 20?” a police appeal – on Monday, October 20 – read.
“Between 6.45pm and 7.05pm, a man wearing a 'Kobra Kai' t-shirt was said to have verbally abused a woman as she left the Findon Valley Service Station in Findon Road.
“The man, who was reportedly driving a Ford Transit, exited the forecourt and stopped on the A24 before shouting further abuse at the victim.”
The police have ‘identified a suspect’ but enquiries around the investigation ‘remain ongoing’.
They added: “Members of the public are believed to have witnessed the incident, and we are appealing for them to come forward.”
You can make a report to the police online, or by calling 101 – quoting reference 1132 of 21/07.