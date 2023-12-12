Woman with links to Crawley and Horley wanted by Sussex Police on recall to prison
Leanne Newsome, 38, is described by Sussex Police as thin with long dark hair.
Please call 999 if you see her, or have any information, quoting serial 116 of 04/11.
