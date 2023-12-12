BREAKING

Woman with links to Crawley and Horley wanted by Sussex Police on recall to prison

A woman with links to Crawley and Horley is wanted by Sussex Police on recall to prison.
By Matt Pole
Published 12th Dec 2023, 19:06 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 19:10 GMT
Leanne Newsome, 38, is described by Sussex Police as thin with long dark hair.

Please call 999 if you see her, or have any information, quoting serial 116 of 04/11.

Sussex Police are searching for Leanne Newsome, 38, who is wanted on recall to prison. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police
Sussex Police are searching for Leanne Newsome, 38, who is wanted on recall to prison. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

