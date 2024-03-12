Woman with links to Horsham and Storrington wanted on warrant after failing to attend court
Police said 41-year-old Katie Green may have travelled to the respective areas, and called on the public to dial 999 if they see her.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Can you help us find Katie Green?
“The 41-year old is wanted on warrant after failing to attend court.
“She has links to Storrington and Horsham and may have travelled to the areas.
“If you see Katie, call 999 quoting reference 702 of 07/03.”
