Woman with links to Horsham and Storrington wanted on warrant after failing to attend court

A woman with links to Horsham and Storrington is wanted by Sussex Police on warrant after failing to attend court.
By Matt Pole
Published 12th Mar 2024, 12:17 GMT
Police said 41-year-old Katie Green may have travelled to the respective areas, and called on the public to dial 999 if they see her.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Can you help us find Katie Green?

“The 41-year old is wanted on warrant after failing to attend court.

Can you help Sussex Police find Katie Green? Picture courtesy of Sussex PoliceCan you help Sussex Police find Katie Green? Picture courtesy of Sussex Police
Can you help Sussex Police find Katie Green? Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“She has links to Storrington and Horsham and may have travelled to the areas.

“If you see Katie, call 999 quoting reference 702 of 07/03.”

