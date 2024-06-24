Woman's ring, containing late son's ashes, stolen in East Sussex late-night robbery
Sussex Police said the woman had her handbag stolen, which contained the extremely sentimental item, snatched by two men.
A police spokesperson said: “The handbag, which was over her shoulder, held a ring containing the ashes of her late son.
“The victim - a woman in her 30s - reported walking alone near the beach huts at the junction with Connaught Road, Seaford, at around 10.15pm on Saturday (June 22), when she was approached by two men from behind, on bicycles.
“Her handbag was snatched from her shoulder, causing an injury, and the pair cycled east towards Newhaven.
“The suspects are described as being two white males, around 18 years of age, wearing dark hoodies and tracksuits.
“Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information/relevant video footage that could help is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 1425 of 22/06.”