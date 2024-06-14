Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested after multiple women reported being 'followed and persistently harassed' in East Sussex.

Sussex Police said officers are investigating reports of women being approached and harassed in Portslade.

"The victims have reported that a man sitting in his vehicle in Mile Oak Road has left his car and followed them and persistently harassed them while they have been walking or running in the area on June 9 and 10,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A 39-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of using threatening words and behaviour to cause harassment and distress."

Sussex Police (Stock image / National World)

The suspect remained in custody on Friday afternoon (June 14), police said.

Chief Inspector Simon Marchant said: “We have been investigating a number of reports from women who have been approached by a man who has caused them to feel alarm and distress.

“We want to hear from any other further victims and from anyone who has any information about these incidents.

“We have increased our policing patrols in the area of Mile Oak Road for reassurance.”