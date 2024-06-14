Women 'followed and persistently harassed' in East Sussex; man arrested
Sussex Police said officers are investigating reports of women being approached and harassed in Portslade.
"The victims have reported that a man sitting in his vehicle in Mile Oak Road has left his car and followed them and persistently harassed them while they have been walking or running in the area on June 9 and 10,” a police spokesperson said.
“A 39-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of using threatening words and behaviour to cause harassment and distress."
The suspect remained in custody on Friday afternoon (June 14), police said.
Chief Inspector Simon Marchant said: “We have been investigating a number of reports from women who have been approached by a man who has caused them to feel alarm and distress.
“We want to hear from any other further victims and from anyone who has any information about these incidents.
“We have increased our policing patrols in the area of Mile Oak Road for reassurance.”
You can report information to the police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 944 of 09/06.