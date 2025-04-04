Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police in Sussex say they are ‘making progress at charging suspects’, after new data showed that just three per cent of offenders appeared in court last year.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Data obtained by Legal Expert – via Freedom of Information Requests – found that 8,998 home burglaries have been recorded by Sussex Police in the last three years. That is an average of eight a day.

A spokesperson for Legal Expert said: “Sussex Police is in the top 10 UK police forces to report the highest number of residential burglaries since 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of the 3,140 home break-ins last year, just 83 (three per cent) resulted in a person being charged."

Data obtained by Legal Expert – via Freedom of Information Requests – found that 8,998 home burglaries have been recorded by Sussex Police in the last three years. (Stock image / National World)

Acknowledging that there will be cases that ‘may still be under investigation’, Legal Expert’s Criminal Injury Compensation Authority (CICA) specialist Ellie Lamey said the figure was ‘shockingly low’.

She added: “Being the victim of a burglary can be extremely invasive and traumatic not to mention those instances of aggravated burglary where weapons are involved.

“Moreover the shockingly low charge rate gives victims the impression that there is no support or justice following what can be in some cases, a life-altering event.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Police revealed the region’s home burglary hotspots in 2024, according to Legal Expert.

Crawley was revealed as the most targeted area for home invasions with 315 offences recorded last year.

A total of 306 residential break-ins were logged in Mid-Sussex and a further 273 in Arun.

Brighton Central had 256 burglaries while Eastbourne had 252 and Chichester had 236.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Ed Bohnet said: "Officers have been working hard to tackle burglary and to catch offenders.

"We are making progress at charging suspects who are now awaiting further dates in court.

"We understand the traumatic impact burglary has on victims, both financially and emotionally.

"We carry out a significant amount of engagement work with residents, victims and the business community to prevent crime and bring perpetrators to justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our burglary success rate improved, with a rise in successful outcomes, and a fall in the overall number of burglaries reported to the police.

"We are aware of local social media groups posting reports of crime, but we are unable monitor these or view these in closed groups.

"The evidence from the CCTV and doorbell footage is vital for our investigations and we request group admins to encourage their members to report every crime that is posted.

"We encourage victims to continue to report crime and any suspicious behaviour, and we will investigate all reports thoroughly. Always call 999 in an emergency."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further crime prevention advice to residents is available on the Sussex Police website.

Ms Lamey said victims of burglaries ‘can be left feeling abandoned and unsupported’ but it is ‘important that they know there is help available for them’.

She added: “The Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority (CICA) for example, is a government-backed organisation that can offer compensation to blameless victims of violent crimes throughout the UK.

"The pay-outs awarded depend on the severity but range from £1,000 to £500,000 and can be a vital resource for victims who need support to recover from an often traumatic event.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Out of the 32 UK police forces (73 per cent) that responded to Legal Expert’s Freedom of Information request within the deadline, Sussex reported the tenth highest number of home burglaries over the last three years.

In 2024, there were 177,687 home burglaries reported across England and Wales. That’s an average of 487 burglaries a day.

Ms Lamey said: “Throughout my legal career, I have worked with victims and families of burglaries and the impact can be long-lasting. Thankfully, I’ve been able to bring even a small comfort by securing them the compensation they deserve to help to start to rebuild their lives.”