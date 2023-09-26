Two people have been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after an altercation was reported outside a Worthing shop.

Sussex Police said officers were called to a ‘report of an altercation’ in South Farm Road just before 4pm on Thursday, September 14.

“Upon arrival, there was damage to the front door of a convenience store,” a police spokesperson said.

"Following enquiries, a 33-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH) and being in possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class C.

Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses. Photo: National World / Stock image

“A 20-year-old woman from Hayes, Middlesex, was also arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a psychoactive substance with intent to supply.”

Police said they have been bailed until November 29, ‘pending further enquiries’.