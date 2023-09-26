Worthing 'altercation': Suspected drug-dealers arrested as police appeal for witnesses
Sussex Police said officers were called to a ‘report of an altercation’ in South Farm Road just before 4pm on Thursday, September 14.
“Upon arrival, there was damage to the front door of a convenience store,” a police spokesperson said.
"Following enquiries, a 33-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH) and being in possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class C.
“A 20-year-old woman from Hayes, Middlesex, was also arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a psychoactive substance with intent to supply.”
Police said they have been bailed until November 29, ‘pending further enquiries’.
Any witnesses or anyone who has any information which could help police with their enquiries are asked to make a report online or call 101 quoting serial 1126 of 14/09.