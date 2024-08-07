Police officers are continuing to crackdown on anti-social behaviour in Adur and Worthing.

With children amidst their six-week summer break from school, the police have been targeting known hotspot areas for anti-social behaviour.

They have also been putting a focus on engaging directly with young people, and their parents, in the area.

"The neighbourhood youth officers for Adur and Worthing will be spending some time out at Goring Gap tomorrow, they will be opposite Withdean Avenue from 10am,” the police wrote on social media.

"This will give children and young people the opportunity to come and learn more about our roles as well as, you the community to come and discuss any concerns you have around youth ASB.

“We can inform you of all the activities that are happening across the area and work with our youth providers.

“We will be with colleagues from Adur and Worthing Councils and West Sussex County Council.”

Adur and Worthing Police said last month that it would be ‘increasing patrols’ in and around the open spaces and towns across the districts ‘to prevent and detect’ youth anti-social behaviour.

A spokesperson added: “In addition to these daily patrols we will be looking to hold some pop up events in each ward area and some engagement opportunities with our key partners.”