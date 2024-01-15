Police put a dispersal order in place are reports of anti-social behaviour on a street in Worthing.

Residents have reported a number of incidents outside the vacant Pitch restaurant in Warwick Street this month.

“Police put a Section 35 Dispersal Order in place in Warwick Street, following a number of reports of anti-social behaviour in the area,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.

"The 48-hour order was authorised at 1.30pm on Friday (January 12), which grants police the power to remove individuals from an area should they be committing anti-social behaviour, who then face further action should they return within a certain time period.

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“Two people were dispersed later that afternoon. Following this, no further reports have been made.”

The police force said officers ‘work extremely hard’ alongside partners to ‘tackle reports of anti-social behaviour’ in Worthing and the surrounding areas.

Before the dispersal order was secured, a spokesperson said: “We are aware and have received reports of an individual within the area of Warwick Street, Worthing and we are working closely with partners to support that individual and respond to the community concern.

"Officers encourage anyone with any concerns to report it to the appropriate authority.”

Click here for more details on anti-social behaviour.