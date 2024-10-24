Salon staff have been left ‘heartbroken’ – and flat residents are said to have ‘lost everything’ – after a fire at TanTastic in Broadwater Street.

The incident shortly before 11pm on Monday (October 21) resulted in the evacuation of around 40 people.

An updated police statement, on Thursday (October 24), read: “An investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances of the fire, which is believed to have been started deliberately.

“We are working with our partners at the local authority to support those who have been affected by the fire, particularly those who were evacuated and the business owner.

“Police are also appealing for those with footage or information on the incident.

“Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1408 of 21/10.”

Multiple crews from across Sussex responded to the fire, which came after two previous incidents saw the same salon broken into, before later having its windows smashed.

Police confirmed on Wednesday that detectives were ‘investigating the incident as arson’ and enquiries were ‘ongoing’.

Addressing the previous crimes at the salon, the police said: “Officers were called to a report of a break-in at TanTastic, Broadwater Street West on October 1, which is believed to have taken place overnight.

“The store suffered significant damage during the incident.

“Police were called to another incident at the same store overnight between October 12 and 13. The business was found with its windows smashed.

“An investigation is ongoing and enquiries are underway to establish any link.”

TanTastic has also issued a heartfelt statement on social media.

"As most of you have probably seen by now, the TanTastic store was set on fire last night,” the Facebook post read.

"Police are treating it as arson and our hearts are broken, not just for us, but the residents in the flat above us who have now lost everything and the surrounding businesses who have suffered smoke damage.

"Our Worthing store has only been open a few short months but in that time we have had three major incidents affect our business.”

Nearby residents were asked to keep their doors and windows closed while firefighters worked to tackle the blaze.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “Please avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely.”

In an update on Tuesday afternoon, the fire service added: “Joint Fire Control sent six fire engines from Worthing, Lancing, East Preston, Littlehampton and Brighton to the scene, as well as an aerial ladder platform from Worthing and Command Support Unit from Bognor Regis.

“Upon arrival crews were confronted with a significant fire.

“Around 40 people were safely evacuated from the area while firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels and jets to extinguish the fire.

“Fortunately all people were accounted for and there were no casualties.

“We are now working with Sussex Police to establish the cause of the fire and a joint investigation is being carried out.”

