Worthing arson attack investigation: Man arrested after car fire 'started to spread to the house'
Sussex Police said emergency services were called to a car fire in Ringmer Road around 4.50am today (Sunday, December 10).
"The vehicle was parked on a driveway and the fire had also started to spread to the house,” a police spokesperson.
"Fortunately, no one was at home.”
Police officers attended and arrested a 35-year-old man ‘on suspicion of arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered’.
He remained in police custody on Sunday afternoon.
Investigating Supervisor Perry Humphreys said: “There will be an ongoing police presence in the area while our investigation continues.
“At this time, we are not looking for anybody else in connection to this incident and we do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the wider public.
“We would like to speak to any witnesses, or anyone who may have seen any suspicious behaviour in the area around this time. We’d also like to hear from anyone who may have captured any relevant CCTV or doorbell camera footage.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 195 of 10/12.