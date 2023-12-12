Worthing arson attack: Man charged with arson after car fire 'started to spread to the house'

A man has been charged with arson following a fire in Worthing.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called to a car fire in Ringmer Road around 4.50am on Sunday, December 10. The vehicle was parked on a driveway and the fire had also started to spread towards the house.

Officers attended and arrested Luke Styles, 35, of Ringmer Road, Worthing who was later charged with arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered, common assault of an emergency worker and criminal damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Styles appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 11.

Luke Styles, 35, of Ringmer Road, Worthing who charged with arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered, common assault of an emergency worker and criminal damage. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Lewes Crown Court on Monday, January 8, 2024 for a plea hearing.

Investigation Supervisor Perry Humphreys said: “We would like to speak to any witnesses, or anyone who may have seen any suspicious behaviour in the area around this time. We’d also like to hear from anyone who may have captured any relevant CCTV or doorbell camera footage.

"We thank the swift actions from West Sussex Fire Brigade who responded and extinguished the fire promptly stopping further damage being caused.”