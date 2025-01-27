Worthing arson investigation: Arrest made after 'suspicious fires' at block of flats
Sussex Police said a string of incidents in Victoria Court, Clifton Road are being treated as ‘linked’.
"Police investigating suspicious fires at a block of flats in Worthing have made an arrest,” a statement read, on Monday, January 27.
"It follows emergency services attending a block of flats in Clifton Road at 8.50pm on January 9.
“The building was evacuated while the incident was dealt with, there were no reported injuries.
“A small fire was also reported at the address at 4am on January 17.”
Police have confirmed that a 41-year-old man was ‘arrested on suspicion of arson’ on January 22.
He has been bailed with strict conditions, pending further enquiries, police said.
Detective Sergeant Harry Mansbridge from Worthing CID said: “We understand the concerns of residents and have been working hard to identify the person or persons responsible.
“We are aware of other reports at this address which are being treated as linked.
“We are continuing to investigate the matters, and are asking anyone with information to come forward.
“This includes anyone with relevant CCTV, doorbell, dashcam or mobile phone footage of anything suspicious at the address or in the area at the time.”
Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 1213 of 09/01 or serial 114 of 17/01.