A group of men entered the Two Faced Twins Art Gallery, in Marine Parade, Steyne Gardens, at around 5.20pm on Saturday (July 16) – and stole large pieces of artwork.

Sussex Police said six men – who ‘ran off in the direction of Brighton Road’ after the burglary – are being sought in connection with the incident.

Following the burglary, there has been an outpouring of support from the community for the gallery’s owners – twins Stella and Gem Stevens.

Addressing their social media followers in a video message last night (Wednesday, July 20), they said: “We wanted to say thanks so much for all your support.

"We’ve had so much support from everyone in Worthing and further afield. It’s been absolutely amazing.

"We’ve had so many comments and people sharing our posts to see who did this.

"We are working on finding out who did this and we will keep you updated [but] we need to move on and carry on with our business.

If you see anyone carrying or trying to sell this artwork, please report it to the gallery and the police. Photo: Two Faced Twins

"We have an event in our gallery on August 12, so we are very busy at the moment, planning for that.”

The artists previously described the incident as an ‘awful, traumatic thing to happen’.

Detectives released a description of one of the suspects.

He is is described as black, 6ft 2in, aged between 20 and 30 and wearing wrap-around sunglasses.

"This man distracted staff whilst the rest of the group made off with the artwork,” a police spokesperson said.

Anyone who saw anything, or has any relevant information, is asked to report it to police online, or via calling 101, quoting serial 1101 of 16/07.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

