Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police has released a photo of a man, of interest to their enquiries, after the incident in Littlehampton Road.

“Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Worthing,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It is reported that at around 9am on Monday, January 15, a 16-year-old boy was pushed off his bike by an unknown man."