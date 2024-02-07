BREAKING

Worthing assault: Boy pushed off bike 'by unknown man'

An investigation has been launched after a boy was assaulted in Worthing.
By Sam Morton
Published 7th Feb 2024, 10:37 GMT
Sussex Police has released a photo of a man, of interest to their enquiries, after the incident in Littlehampton Road.

“Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Worthing,” a police spokesperson said.

"It is reported that at around 9am on Monday, January 15, a 16-year-old boy was pushed off his bike by an unknown man."

If you recognise the man in the image, or have any information, please contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 258 of 15/01.