A 25-year-old man, who was riding a bicycle, reported being ‘approached and assaulted by a group of men’ in Worthing town centre on May 17. This led to the police launching a public appeal to identify four people of interest. In an update on Monday, June 24, Sussex Police said four men have been identified ‘in connection with a Worthing assault investigation’. A spokesperson added: “Police appealed for witnesses and information to the incident which happened on May 17 in the town centre, in Montague Street then in Shelley Road near the junction with Gratwicke Road. “A 25-year-old man was injured and required hospital treatment. "Officers released CCTV images of four men they wished to speak with in connection with the incident in a public appeal issued on May 31. Those men have been identified. “Police have thanked the public for their support for the appeal.”