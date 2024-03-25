Worthing assault: Victim had tried to intervene after witnessing altercation
Sussex Police is investigating a 'report of an assault' in Worthing and have issued an image of a man they wish to speak to.
"It follows a report of an assault in Chapel Road near the Subway restaurant at 9pm on January 20," a police spokesperson said on March 25.
"The victim, a local man aged 44, had witnessed an altercation and was then assaulted as he intervened.
"He had been walking southbound down the road, while a suspect walked away to the north."
The police said officers have 'pursued a number of lines of enquiry', and are now 'keen to identify' a man shown in a CCTV image.
The spokesperson added: "He is described as a man aged about 50, 6ft, wearing a white Stone Island jumper, black gilet jacket, and blue jeans.
"Anyone who recognises him or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online and quote serial 1052 of 20/01."