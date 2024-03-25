Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police is investigating a 'report of an assault' in Worthing and have issued an image of a man they wish to speak to.

"It follows a report of an assault in Chapel Road near the Subway restaurant at 9pm on January 20," a police spokesperson said on March 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The victim, a local man aged 44, had witnessed an altercation and was then assaulted as he intervened.

Police investigating a report of an assault in Worthing have issued an image of a man they wish to speak to. Photo: Sussex Police

"He had been walking southbound down the road, while a suspect walked away to the north."

The police said officers have 'pursued a number of lines of enquiry', and are now 'keen to identify' a man shown in a CCTV image.

The spokesperson added: "He is described as a man aged about 50, 6ft, wearing a white Stone Island jumper, black gilet jacket, and blue jeans.