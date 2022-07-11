Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses to an assault in Marine Parade around 3.40am on Saturday, June 18.

Police said officers, who responded to ‘a report of a fight’, found a man with serious head injuries.

A spokesperson added: “The victim initially declined medical treatment and made his way home with the help of friends and attending officers.

“Upon returning home however, his condition deteriorated and he was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he remains at this time.”

The suspect has been described as male, over 6ft tall and ‘very broad’, police said.

He is also said to be heavily tattooed.

Investigator Simon Holden, of Worthing CID said: “We believe there were a lot of people in the vicinity at the time, who may have seen a young man be knocked to the floor and then helped back up by friends.

"We’d like to speak to anyone who saw what happened or who may have captured any relevant mobile phone footage at the time.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police online or via calling 101 quoting serial 222 of 18/06. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

