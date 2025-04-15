Worthing attempted robbery: Pensioner targeted by two women

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 15th Apr 2025, 12:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A pensioner was targeted in an attempted robbery in Worthing, police have said.

Sussex Police said officers are investigating a report of an attempted robbery that took place in Durrington Lane, Worthing.

“The incident is believed to have happened between 1.30pm and 2pm on Thursday, April 10,” a police spokesperson said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The victim, a man in his 70s, reported being approached by two women who attempted to distract him and take his jewellery. The women were both described as being around 5ft 6in, in their 20s and with dark hair.

Sussex Police said officers are investigating a report of an attempted robbery that took place in Durrington Lane, Worthing. (Stock image / National World)Sussex Police said officers are investigating a report of an attempted robbery that took place in Durrington Lane, Worthing. (Stock image / National World)
Sussex Police said officers are investigating a report of an attempted robbery that took place in Durrington Lane, Worthing. (Stock image / National World)

“The victim was not injured and nothing was taken.”

Witnesses or anyone with information about the attempted robbery, such as CCTV or doorbell footage, can report it to Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 331 of 10/04.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice