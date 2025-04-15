Worthing attempted robbery: Pensioner targeted by two women
Sussex Police said officers are investigating a report of an attempted robbery that took place in Durrington Lane, Worthing.
“The incident is believed to have happened between 1.30pm and 2pm on Thursday, April 10,” a police spokesperson said.
"The victim, a man in his 70s, reported being approached by two women who attempted to distract him and take his jewellery. The women were both described as being around 5ft 6in, in their 20s and with dark hair.
“The victim was not injured and nothing was taken.”
Witnesses or anyone with information about the attempted robbery, such as CCTV or doorbell footage, can report it to Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 331 of 10/04.