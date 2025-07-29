Worthing axe attack: Teenager pleads guilty to attempted murder

A teenager has pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder after an axe attack in Worthing.

Emergency services were called to an address in Rowlands Road, Worthing, in the early hours of Monday, January 13, after a man and a woman in their 40s ‘suffered serious injuries’, according to Sussex Police.

A 15-year-old boy – who cannot be named for legal reasons – was subsequently arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder.

The police confirmed an axe was involved in the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Lewis said the boy was ‘known to the victims’, and officers were ‘not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident’.

She added: “This was a traumatic incident and our thoughts are with the two victims."

Six months on, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has issued an update on the court case, involving the teenage boy, who has since turned 16.

A spokesperson said: "The defendant pleaded guilty to two charges of attempted murder at a hearing on July 21 and will be sentenced on September 12 at Lewes Crown Court."

The police confirmed that both victims had been discharged from hospital by February 12.