A young man was left seriously hurt after an assault at a bar in Worthing.

Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses today (Thursday, January 4).

"Officers were called to Manuka Bar, Portland Square at around 12.45am on Saturday, November 25 to reports of an altercation,” a police spokesperson said.

"The victim – a 21-year-old man – was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident. Photo: Sussex Police

