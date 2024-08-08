Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested after an ‘altercation’ at a bar in Worthing.

Sussex Police said a man suffered a ‘serious cut to his head’ after the incident at the Molotov Bar, in Chatsworth Road, around 1.50am on Sunday, August 4.

"Police are investigating an altercation which left a man requiring hospital treatment in Worthing,” a statement, on August 8, read.

"A fight involving at least four men broke out between the bar and dancefloor area in Molotov Bar in Chatsworth Road around 1.50am on Sunday, August 4.

“One man was taken to hospital for treatment to a serious cut to his head and has since been discharged.”

Police said a second man ‘suffered minor injuries’.

A spokesperson added: “A 21-year-old man from Worthing was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He was released on bail while enquiries continue.

“Anyone who saw what happened or who has any other information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 154 of 04/08.”