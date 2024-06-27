Worthing child welfare incident: Man, 20, charged with kidnap
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sussex Police said an investigation was launched following a ‘report of concern for the welfare of a boy’ in Broadwater Road, Worthing, at about 3.30pm on Monday (June 24).
"A man has been charged with kidnap following an incident in Worthing,” a police spokesperson said.
"A seven-year-old boy who was involved in the incident is unharmed and safe and well with his family.
"John Perkins, 20, from Worthing was arrested and charged with kidnap.”
Perkins appeared before Lewes Crown Court on June 27 and was remanded in custody, police said.
Perkins is due to appear before Lewes Crown Court on July 24 for a plea hearing, police added.
Police reassured members of the public that this was an ‘isolated incident’ and asked people to ‘avoid speculation around the circumstances’.