The incident occurred at the Co-op in Manor Parade, Salvington Road in Durrington in the early hours of Thursday (August 25) morning.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police were alerted to a break-in at Co-op in Manor Parade, Salvington Road, Durrington, about 12.47am on Thursday, August 25.

“Three men are reported to have stolen an unknown quantity of cash.

“Officers responded to the scene and carried out an area search, but there was no trace of any offenders.

“Forensics officers have since attended the store and our enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with any information about the incident, including anyone with dash cam or CCTV, is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 44 of 25/08.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”