A police investigation is underway after a car windscreen was smashed outside a property in Worthing.

Sussex Police is appealing for information following the ‘criminal damage incident’ in Worthing.

“Officers were called to a report of a car windscreen being smashed outside a property in Eriswell Road at around 3.50am on July 30,” a police spokesperson said.

"Detectives are appealing for any information to identify the suspects.

“If you have any information, please contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 148 of 30/07.”