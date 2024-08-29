Worthing criminal damage incident: Car windscreen smashed outside a property
A police investigation is underway after a car windscreen was smashed outside a property in Worthing.
Sussex Police is appealing for information following the ‘criminal damage incident’ in Worthing.
“Officers were called to a report of a car windscreen being smashed outside a property in Eriswell Road at around 3.50am on July 30,” a police spokesperson said.
"Detectives are appealing for any information to identify the suspects.
“If you have any information, please contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 148 of 30/07.”