The GO! team at GoodOaks Homecare, based on Newland Road in Worthing, said it was ‘devastated to discover’ its office had been broken into during the early hours of Wednesday, June 25.

Thieves stole a yellow charity bucket containing donations collected as part of their ambitious Go-Ro fundraising challenge.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police are investigating after a charity fundraising bucket was stolen in a burglary at GoodOaks Homecare in Newland Road, Worthing, during Tuesday night (June 24).

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting serial 300 of 25/6.”

The volunteers said they ‘refuse to be derailed’, with a community spirit shining through.

“This will not deter us,” said Jac Cook, registered manager at Good Oaks Homecare.

“If anything, it has made us even more determined to succeed and to reach our £20,000 target.”

The Go-Row challenge is an epic mission to row the 17.5 million metres from the Good Oaks office in Worthing to the Wicking Dementia Centre in Tasmania, Australia.

The effort aims to raise vital funds for Dementia UK and local hospice St Barnabas.

The team had just completed 750,000 metres when the theft occurred.

Rose Dale, a dedicated member of the Go-Row team, said: “People living with dementia don’t get a day off — and nor will we.

“This is just a setback. We’re rowing every day, and we’re determined to finish what we started.”

Every two weeks, GoodOaks Homecare opens its doors to Mo's Memory café – in memory of Moreen Drew who lived in Worthing and passed away with dementia..

Despite the ‘shock and disappointment’ of the break-in, staff pressed on with the day’s scheduled community event offering support to those affected by dementia.

With the ‘full backing of local residents and visitors’, the café went ahead as planned — a ‘powerful show of resilience in the face of adversity’.

A spokesperson for the charity added: “The team extends their heartfelt thanks to the community for its support — both in rallying behind the Mo’s Memory Café and in helping to keep the Go-Ro challenge alive. They encourage everyone to get involved by either rowing and donating their distance at the office or by contributing to the fundraiser online.”

To get involved, call the Row Room 01903 629270 or visit the GoodOaks Office – 72 Newland Road, Worthin BN11 1LB

You can donate online via https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/goro

1 . Thieves steal money from dementia charity Thieves stole a yellow charity bucket containing donations collected by GoodOaks Homecare in Worthing, as part of an an ambitious fundraising challenge. Photo: GoodOaks Homecare

