A 15th member of a major drugs gang, which operated in Worthing, has been jailed.

Terrance White, 34, of Mill Road, Worthing, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine, according to Sussex Police.

At Lewes Crown Court on May 31, he was sentenced to four years and 10 months’ imprisonment – bringing the gang’s total jail time to more than 90 years, police said.

Multiple arrests were made as Sussex Police’s Serious Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) led an investigation in the ‘wide-scale supply’ of Class A and B substances in the county.

"A number of warrants and stop checks were executed, and cocaine and cannabis with a combined street value of £480,000 to £600,000 – and around £157,795 cash – were seized,” a police spokesperson said.

"The targeted activity was made possible with the support of the Community Investigations Team, the Economic Crime Unit, the Specialist Enforcement Unit, the Tactical Enforcement Unit, the Roads Policing Unit, the Tactical Firearms Unit and numerous Neighbourhood Policing Teams.”

Police said investigations revealed the ‘mass distribution and supply’ of substances had taken place in the Worthing area between March 2020 and June 2021.

The spokesperson added: “During this time, officers identified two local Organised Crime Groups (OCGs) who were purchasing large quantities of cocaine and cannabis from other OCGs in London, Luton and elsewhere, and selling them on for profit locally.

“Through painstaking investigations and working with partners, police were able to identify a number of suspects.

“Fourteen were previously convicted and are currently serving time in prison.”

The 15th member Terrance White, is the latest to join them.

One of the previous defendants – Ergest Tarja, 31, of no fixed address – was sentenced to 10 years and six months’ imprisonment for conspiracy to supply cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cocaine, police said.

However, his sentence was increased by a further two years and six months following a successful ruling by the Court of Appeal, police said.

Police said this takes the current jail time for those involved in the investigation, known as Operation Smith, to 90 years and four months.

Detective Constable Jon Freeman, of SOCU, said: “This is a remarkable result which demonstrates our commitment to protecting our communities and bringing offenders to justice.