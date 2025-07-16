Worthing emergency incident: Shed set on fire in suspected arson attack

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 16th Jul 2025, 14:42 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2025, 14:43 BST
A shed, at a property in Worthing, was set on fire in a suspected arson attack.

Police officers joined fire and ambulance crews at the scene of an incident, on Queen Street, on Tuesday night (July 15).

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 8.41pm to reports of a shed on fire at a property on Queen Street in Worthing.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines to the scene.

Police officers joined fire and ambulance crews at the scene of an incident, on Queen Street in Worthing, on Tuesday night (July 15). Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

"Upon arrival firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using two hose reels.

“The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate and remains under investigation.”

Sussex Police has been approached for an update on the investigation.

