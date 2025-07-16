Worthing emergency incident: Shed set on fire in suspected arson attack
Police officers joined fire and ambulance crews at the scene of an incident, on Queen Street, on Tuesday night (July 15).
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 8.41pm to reports of a shed on fire at a property on Queen Street in Worthing.
“Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines to the scene.
"Upon arrival firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using two hose reels.
“The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate and remains under investigation.”
Sussex Police has been approached for an update on the investigation.