Adur and Worthing Police has posted a photo, showing a person of interest, after the incident in May.

"Can you help us identify this person?” the social media appeal, on Tuesday (June 25), read.

"We’d like to speak to him in connection with an assault during a football match at Worthing Leisure Centre about 3.40pm on Sunday, May 26.

“Contact us if you can help, quoting crime reference 47240099798.”