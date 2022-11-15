A gymnastics coach from Worthing is facing jail for sexually abusing four of his underage gymnasts after he “took advantage” of his position of trust.

Norman Hogbin has been convicted of 11 counts of sexual abuse against girls as young as seven years old.

The 66-year-old was accused of buying one gymnast a hamster as a “silencing gift" to keep her quiet after she was abused.

A jury convicted Hogbin, of Wordsworth Road, Worthing Central, West Sussex, on Thursday of 10 counts of indecent assault, and one count of gross indecency with a girl under the age of 16.

Hogbin had been coaching at a gym and a trampolining club in Lewes, when the offences allegedly took place, the jury of five men and seven women were told.

Hogbin was acquitted of three counts of indecent assault, one count of gross indecency with a girl under the age of 16 and the jury did not return a verdict on one count of sexual assault on a female.

Mr Recorder Brock, presiding at Reading Crown Court, remanded Hogbin in custody and said he would be sentenced at a later date to be determined.

During the trial, Sarah Lindop, prosecuting, had said: “They all make allegations of the defendant behaving in a sexually inappropriate manner towards them.

“All were known to the defendant through his work as a gymnastics coach.

“The prosecution say, members of the jury, he manipulated them, he betrayed the trust that was placed in him both by the girls and by their families.”

One girl was abused “once a month”, including at her home and in his car, such that it “became quite a normal thing”.

Describing one instance of the alleged abuse, Ms Lindop said: “He knew that she did not like it and shortly after he bought her a hamster. You may think that was a silencing gift.

“He was clearly trusted by her parents to take her to various places to pick her up and drop her off and he took advantage of that trust members of the jury to touch her in an intimate and sexual way.

“He was a very generous coach and he was someone she looked up to. In addition, she was doing coaching of younger children with him. When these things happened, she did not say no.”

Hogbin took this girl and another girl to Brighton for a shopping trip and brought all four gifts including clothes, which the prosecution said was “grooming” behaviour.

A third gymnast aged between 11 and 13 at the time of the alleged abuse, said she believed she had a “close relationship” and Ms Lindop said the girl alleged: “It was almost as if the defendant thought they were in a relationship.”

All of the alleged incidents took place between 1998 and 2004 but the complainants first came forward in 2019.