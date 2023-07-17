For the second time in under three months, vandals have targeted one of BT’s high-tech street hubs – this time on Railway Approach. A similar incident was previously reported in Montague Street.

A BT spokesperson said: “It is very disappointing that vandals have targeted this street hub in Worthing. Our engineers have been made aware of the damage and will be making the necessary repairs to the unit as soon as possible.

“We continue to urge anyone who witnesses criminal activity of this kind to report it to the police. And while crime and anti-social behaviour are police matters, we are committed to working closely with the authorities and local communities to help where we can.”

For the second time in under three months, vandals have targeted one of BT’s high-tech street hubs – this time on Railway Approach. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

BT applied last year to remove a number of phone boxes across Worthing and install new high-tech street hubs in their place – to provide USB charging, free UK calls, and public WiFi as well as monitor air quality.

The hubs, which were approved by Worthing Borough Council last September, appeared in Montague Street, Warwick Street and outside the railway station.

BT has assessed the latest damage and is now looking at which replacement parts are needed to get the hub back up and running.

After the hub in Montague Street was damaged in May, a spokesperson for Worthing Borough Council said: “We’re very disappointed about the vandalism of one of BT’s newly-installed street hubs in Montague Street.

“The hubs have been installed by BT as a high-tech replacement to a number of their phone boxes across the town centre, and offer charging and connection features to visitors. They also supply useful data, such as air quality figures, to the council’s planning department.

“We won’t tolerate vandalism and we will continue working with Sussex Police to crack down on crime in the town.”