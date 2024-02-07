A window was smashed at Worthing Kebab House and Pizza in Teville Road between 2 and 4am on Monday (February 5).

Manager Hakan OG, who has run the shop for nearly ten years, said: "I was really sad to turn up to the shop to see that all the windows are smashed.

"The impact will huge, for a business which is currently suffering with the cost of living crisis. It’s just another expense we could do without.

"We’ve been trying to look after our community, including homeless people. If they’re hungry, we try to help them out and we didn’t deserve what happened to us.”

Melanie Peters, from Rocket Social Media – who runs the Worthing Food & Drink Group – said she was ‘really sad’ to see ‘another hospitality business being vandalised’.

"Times are hard, especially in hospitality,” she added.

"If you can do anything to help, then please support Worthing Kebab House, grab a takeaway, get a delivery, help them earn the extra money they need to fix the window.”

Sussex Police has issued an appeal for witnesses.

A spokesperson said: “Police were called to a report of criminal damage to a business on Teville Road, Worthing at around 11am on Monday.

“The incident is believed to have taken place in the early hours of the same day.

“Witnesses or anyone with any information is urged to contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 449 of 05/02.”

