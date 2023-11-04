BREAKING
Worthing man, 53, charged with rape and violent offences

A man from Worthing has been charged with rape and violent offences, police have said.
By Megan Baker
Published 4th Nov 2023, 11:04 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2023, 11:04 GMT
Simon Tipper, 53, of Tarring Road in Worthing, has been remanded in custody after being charged with two counts of rape and one count each of intentional strangulation and assault causing actual bodily harm, Sussex Police said.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Tipper was arrested on Tuesday, October 31, after police received a report from a woman in her 40s two days previously.

“She reported having been raped in a Worthing property on Wednesday, October 25 and is now receiving support from specialist officers.”

A man from Worthing has been charged with rape and violent offences, police have said. Photo: PoliceA man from Worthing has been charged with rape and violent offences, police have said. Photo: Police
Tipper is due to appear at Lewes Crown Court on November 29.

Detective Sergeant Dan Bridger said: “Thanks to the bravery this woman has shown in reporting to police, we have been able to swiftly identify a suspect, bring charges and remand him in custody.

“If you are a victim of sexual offences, please report it to us online, via 101 or by calling 999 in an emergency.

“You will be believed, supported and we will do everything we can to get you justice.”