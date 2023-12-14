A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Lee Dyton, 35, of no fixed address, was arrested nearby and found to be in possession of a knuckle duster and two knives. He appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday (11 December), charged with two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm, intentional strangulation, engaging in controlling/coercive behaviour, making threats to kill, two counts of possession of a knife in a public place, possession of an offensive weapon in public and possession of a Class B drug (cannabis).