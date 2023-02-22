A violent Worthing man, described as a danger to women, was jailed for five years after a judge said she fears he could kill.

Gavin Anstey stood on his ex-girlfriend's neck before kneeling down to strangle her in a prolonged and vicious attack, a court has heard.

The judge told Anstey he would be jailed for the maximum time allowed by law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His horrific attack on a vulnerable young woman showed a concerning escalation in his violent behaviour, the court heard.

Gavin Anstey stood on his ex-girlfriend's neck before kneeling down to strangle her in a prolonged and vicious attack, a court has heard.

Anstey, 37, was jailed in 2008 for causing the deaths of two young women in a horror car smash after he claimed to be distracted by a bee. He has a history of attacking women he knows, the court heard.

Anstey attacked his former girlfriend in her own home at Worthing, in November last year. The young woman told police her life flashed before her as he repeatedly threatened to kill her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I saw my family and thought I was going to die," Lewes Crown Court in Hove heard.

The young woman was covered in bruises after being thrown around her flat like a rag doll, the court heard. In a graphic and emotional victim statement, the woman said the attack left her fearful and suicidal.

She described Anstey as a narcissist who could not feel remorse.

“He would attack, I would catch my breath and he would start another attack as he pursued me from room to room. I thought he was going to go for my eye. I had no way out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He strangled me to the point where my family flashed before my eyes,” she said.

The young woman said she suffers from flashbacks, nightmares and headaches.

She added: “I believe he will continue this pattern of behaviour. He’s a risk to me and the public. He kept repeating he wanted to kill me.

“I do believe that he will want revenge and he will want to come and seriously hurt me or even kill me."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her Honour Judge Christine Henson KC told Anstey he was guilty of a prolonged, persistent and horrific attack lasting about an hour. The November attack was a concerning escalation from a previous attack on another ex-girlfriend in 2020, the judge said.

Anstey had also tried to cover up his attack by removing bloodstained items from the flat.

"It is clear you have acute difficulty in conducting yourself in an intimate relationship,” the judge said. “I’m in no doubt you pose a serious risk of harm to others."

The judge said Anstey posed a serious risk of reoffending and was a high risk of causing serious harm or death to future partners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are significant deficits in your thinking and behaviour," Judge Henson said.

Anstey was sentenced to four years with an extended one year licence – the maximum allowed by law. He was sentenced to another two years and two months for intentional strangulation to run concurrently.

A pre-sentence report concluded Anstey felt some remorse over his attack in November. He will serve at least two thirds of the four years in custody. The judge also ordered a restraining order until further notice.

Detective Superintendent Alex Geldart of Sussex Police said: “Domestic abuse has a long-lasting emotional and physical impact on victims, and there is absolutely no excuse for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a force we are unwavering in our proactive pursuit of perpetrators of domestic violence and will continue to do all that we can, alongside our partners, to safeguard victims and bring offenders to justice.

“We absolutely welcome the sentence handed down by the judge in this case. By issuing the maximum possible term, it properly reflects the serious and violent nature of the crime committed and shows such behaviour will not be tolerated.

“I hope this custodial sentence and restraining order will go some way to providing closure to the victim and I would like to thank her for her bravery in supporting this investigation and helping to hold this dangerous perpetrator to account.”

Have you read?: Everything we know so far after young man stabbed to death in broad daylight in Crawley; Horsham and Worthing teens among suspects arrested

Advertisement Hide Ad