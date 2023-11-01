A Worthing man, whose lengthy list of crimes included assaulting emergency workers, has been jailed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said Ryan Breach, 34 – of Manor Road, Heene, Worthing – was handed a suspended sentence order on March 25 this year.

This came after a ‘racially aggravated assault’ on a police officer in Hove in September 2021 and the theft of a bike in Worthing in August 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Breach ‘activated the order’ and committed crimes ‘since those offences’, police said.

Police said Ryan Breach, 34 – of Manor Road, Heene, Worthing – pleaded guilty to all offences and appeared before Lewes Crown Court on October 9, where he was sentenced to a total of 40 weeks’ imprisonment. Photo: Sussex Police

Police said Breach stole a bike in Worthing on October 25, 2022; assaulted a man in Worthing on July 11, 2023; assaulted a paramedic in Worthing on July 7, 2023; distributed an offensive sign or writing to a police officer in Worthing on September 9, 2023; and was responsible for three counts of assaulting a police officer at Centenary House custody centre, Worthing, on September 9, 2023.

Police said Breach pleaded guilty to all offences and appeared before Lewes Crown Court on October 9, where he was sentenced to a total of 40 weeks’ imprisonment.

Inspector Sharon Sawyer, of the Adur, Worthing and Horsham Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Breach’s violent persistent offending was a concern for the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Emergency workers work tirelessly to respond to emergencies 24 hours a day, and they should not expect to have this kind of behaviour towards them, it is unacceptable.

“The court has given a robust sentence and this is a great result to get him off the streets.”